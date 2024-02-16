Short Interest in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Drops By 19.0%

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 217,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Farmer Bros. Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FARM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,518. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Farmer Bros. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $72.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of Farmer Bros.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Farmer Bros. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Farmer Bros. by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 766,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

