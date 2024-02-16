Short Interest in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Rises By 5.2%

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,280,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 7,870,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 965,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVLV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Evolv Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

EVLV traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 284,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,931. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. Evolv Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $8.30.

In related news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $276,559.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,975,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $276,559.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,975,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,383.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,228.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,390. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 4,868.4% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 516,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 506,556 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 26.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 2,079.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 90,652 shares during the period. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

