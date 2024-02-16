Short Interest in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Grows By 5.5%

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 488,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CMRE. Citigroup reduced their target price on Costamare from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th.

Get Costamare alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMRE

Institutional Trading of Costamare

Costamare Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Costamare by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 81,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 72,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 0.9% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 129,135 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMRE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 101,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,512. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. Costamare has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $494.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.00 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

About Costamare

(Get Free Report)

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.