Short Interest in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Grows By 5.5%

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 488,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on CMRE. Citigroup reduced their target price on Costamare from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th.
Institutional Trading of Costamare
Costamare Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of CMRE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 101,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,512. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. Costamare has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $494.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.00 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.
Costamare Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.
About Costamare
Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.
