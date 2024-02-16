Short Interest in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Increases By 5.4%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 6,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research note on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of América Móvil from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMX. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in América Móvil by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.21. 328,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. América Móvil has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $23.07.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

