Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $68.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SHOP. DZ Bank restated a sell rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Shopify from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.16.

Shopify Stock Up 4.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

SHOP stock opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. Shopify has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.23 and its 200-day moving average is $66.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a PE ratio of -92.33 and a beta of 2.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,998,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,168,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,284,910,000 after buying an additional 1,242,067 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,071,197,000 after buying an additional 8,789,411 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,849,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,235,534,000 after buying an additional 1,399,562 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $1,049,089,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

