Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SWAV. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.11.

NASDAQ SWAV traded up $30.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.49. The company had a trading volume of 473,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,976. The company has a quick ratio of 13.19, a current ratio of 14.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.35. Shockwave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $520,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,572.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $34,840.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,620.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $520,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at $265,572.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,096 shares of company stock worth $10,011,025. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 751.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 195.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,590,000 after acquiring an additional 101,557 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,847,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,954,000 after purchasing an additional 50,393 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,666,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

