Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FOUR. Mizuho boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a sell rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.86.

FOUR stock opened at $76.99 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $65,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $501,913.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 26.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 21.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 61.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 222,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 84,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 338.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

