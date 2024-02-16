Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Seneca Foods Stock Performance
Shares of SENEA stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.20. Seneca Foods has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $59.99.
Insider Buying and Selling at Seneca Foods
In other Seneca Foods news, CFO Michael S. Wolcott acquired 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $85,504.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,669.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.
About Seneca Foods
Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.
