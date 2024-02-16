Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.68

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.68 and last traded at C$10.65, with a volume of 130198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.55.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Mark Bly acquired 20,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

