Scottish American (LON:SAIN) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.80

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2024

Scottish American (LON:SAINGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Scottish American’s previous dividend of $3.55. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Scottish American Trading Up 0.6 %

LON SAIN opened at GBX 502.37 ($6.34) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 514.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 502.47. Scottish American has a 12 month low of GBX 450 ($5.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 543 ($6.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.44, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of £895.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 984.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Scottish American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Scottish American (LON:SAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.