Scotiabank Reiterates C$19.50 Price Target for Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A)

Scotiabank set a C$19.50 price objective on Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TCL.A has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Transcontinental from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$17.30.

TSE TCL.A opened at C$13.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.98. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$10.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

