Scotiabank Raises TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$28.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

T has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.57.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$23.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$21.16 and a 1-year high of C$28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.376 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 258.62%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

