Scotiabank Raises Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$50.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$46.50 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

RUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares raised Russel Metals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Russel Metals from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.86.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RUS

Russel Metals Trading Up 1.4 %

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at C$47.10 on Monday. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$31.24 and a twelve month high of C$47.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Insider Activity at Russel Metals

In other news, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total transaction of C$49,513.97. In other Russel Metals news, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total value of C$49,513.97. Also, Director Cynthia Johnston acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,910.00. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Russel Metals

(Get Free Report)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.