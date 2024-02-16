Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.70 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 EPS.

Shares of STNG stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $70.44. 381,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,083. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.22. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

STNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $128,998,000 after buying an additional 55,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after buying an additional 57,184 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 5.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,072,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,409,000 after buying an additional 58,571 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 2.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,878,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,899,000 after buying an additional 148,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

