Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,960,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 884,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Scilex Trading Up 3.6 %

SCLX traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 360,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,481. Scilex has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 million. Scilex had a negative return on equity of 437.77% and a negative net margin of 245.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scilex will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Scilex in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCLX. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Scilex in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Scilex in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scilex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scilex during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scilex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. It offers ZTlido, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

