Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Up 6.8%

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) traded up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.74 and last traded at $31.71. 391,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 708,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Schrödinger Stock Up 5.3 %

Insider Activity

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,217.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schrödinger news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,217.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,651 shares of company stock worth $102,395 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schrödinger

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Schrödinger by 66.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Schrödinger by 1,676.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

