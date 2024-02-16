Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SVV

Savers Value Village Stock Up 1.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of SVV stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Savers Value Village has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $26.88.

In other Savers Value Village news, insider Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $184,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,381 shares of company stock worth $571,166 in the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Savers Value Village

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVV. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Savers Value Village in the second quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter worth $18,961,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Savers Value Village during the second quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Savers Value Village during the second quarter valued at about $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.