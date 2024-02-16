Sarah Gheuens Sells 642 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Gheuens sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $16,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,431 shares in the company, valued at $840,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AGIO stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $29.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,527,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,096,000 after purchasing an additional 59,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,817,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,648,000 after buying an additional 48,201 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,479,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,401,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,405,000 after buying an additional 214,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,710,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,074,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGIO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

