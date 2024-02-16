Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAP. CIBC cut their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Saputo from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$31.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$33.81.

Get Saputo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Saputo

Saputo Stock Up 1.7 %

Saputo Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$28.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.64. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$25.75 and a 52-week high of C$37.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.69. The firm has a market cap of C$11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is 94.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saputo

In other news, Senior Officer Carl Colizza acquired 5,355 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.13 per share, with a total value of C$150,636.15. In other news, Senior Officer Carl Colizza bought 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$28.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,636.15. Also, Director Thomas Atherton purchased 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$198,173.25. Corporate insiders own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.