Sapphire Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $16.74 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $16.74 million and $6,437.12 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,829.58 or 0.05412857 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00078412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00025877 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014385 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00019748 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,649,346,807 coins and its circulating supply is 1,628,766,184 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

