Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SGMO. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.68.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 17,052,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,023 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 502.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,821,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,951 shares during the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.
