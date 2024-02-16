Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,204,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631,786 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.05% of Sana Biotechnology worth $39,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SANA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sana Biotechnology news, Director Robert Nelsen bought 1,818,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,446,022 shares in the company, valued at $68,453,121. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

SANA traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $8.63. 979,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,640,412. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.25. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $9.15.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

