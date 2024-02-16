Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $264.03.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $291.94 on Monday. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $159.65 and a 1-year high of $295.24. The firm has a market cap of $282.60 billion, a PE ratio of 111.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,147,872.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $2,231,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,147,872.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $4,316,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,476,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,171,051.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,423,178 shares of company stock valued at $378,261,175 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

