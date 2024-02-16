RXO (NYSE:RXO) PT Lowered to $22.00

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of RXO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of RXO from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of RXO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.42.

Shares of NYSE RXO opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RXO has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.25, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.12.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RXO had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RXO will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 747,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $15,135,336.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,755,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,551,892.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,710,822 shares of company stock valued at $35,348,449. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXO. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth $15,584,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

