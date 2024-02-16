RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Insider Sells $3,233,232.64 in Stock

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $91.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.20. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

Institutional Trading of RTX

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

