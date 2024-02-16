Royal Bank of Canada Trims Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Target Price to $138.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $199.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.95.

Get Albemarle alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Albemarle

Albemarle Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $6.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.49. 2,385,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,896. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $108.39 and a 1-year high of $279.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,083,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,034,787,000 after buying an additional 82,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 575,007 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,022,420,000 after buying an additional 3,979,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,025,000 after buying an additional 1,396,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.