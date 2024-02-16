Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$11.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$14.58.

TSE INE opened at C$7.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.18. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.35 and a 12-month high of C$15.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

