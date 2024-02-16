Royal Bank of Canada Increases Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $106.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Mohawk Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.10.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $116.45 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $118.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.72.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 34,320 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 520,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,822,000 after buying an additional 42,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,240,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,854,000 after purchasing an additional 39,143 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 484,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,171,000 after purchasing an additional 173,326 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

