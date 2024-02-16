Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,965 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,998 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $497,958,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $245,541,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $547.94. 70,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,400. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $562.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $541.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

