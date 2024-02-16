Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $551.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $420,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $547.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $541.89 and its 200 day moving average is $514.83. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $562.69. The firm has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

