Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.80.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RCKT
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 19,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rocket Pharmaceuticals
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.