Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.80.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 19,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

