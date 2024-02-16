Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO Sells $8,818,000.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $8,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 9th, David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $8,830,000.00.
- On Friday, December 22nd, David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $4,778,992.92.
Roblox Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of RBLX opened at $44.44 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RBLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.05.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
