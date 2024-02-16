Reviewing Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) and Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL)

Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) and Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of Venus Concept shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Vivos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.4% of Venus Concept shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vivos and Venus Concept, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A Venus Concept 0 2 1 0 2.33

Volatility & Risk

Venus Concept has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,605.58%. Given Venus Concept’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than Vivos.

Vivos has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Venus Concept has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos and Venus Concept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos -9,524.89% N/A -153.86% Venus Concept -43.69% -1,279.43% -32.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivos and Venus Concept’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos $40,000.00 530.51 -$2.47 million N/A N/A Venus Concept $82.51 million 0.08 -$43.70 million ($6.94) -0.18

Vivos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Venus Concept.

Summary

Venus Concept beats Vivos on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivos

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States and internationally. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin. The company also offers Venus Fiore, a device that delivers non-thermal RF with massage and magnetic field pulses to treat various medical conditions; Venus Bliss and Venus Bliss Max for non-invasive lipolysis of the abdomen and flanks in individuals with a body mass index of 30 or less; Venus Glow, a dermabrasion device used to improve skin appearance; and NeoGraft, an advanced hair restoration technology with an automated FUE and implantation system. In addition, it provides Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of pseudofolliculitis barbae; ARTAS iX, a robotic system to assist physicians in identifying and extracting hair follicles units from the scalp during hair transplantation, creating recipient sites, and implanting the harvested hair follicles; and AI.ME an interactive, image-guided, and computer assisted system for fractional skin resurfacing. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

