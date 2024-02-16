Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 8,220,000 shares. Currently, 17.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on REPL

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

Replimune Group Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 99.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Replimune Group by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Replimune Group by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. 208,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,131. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $463.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $25.06.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.12. Equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.