Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 8,220,000 shares. Currently, 17.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ:REPL traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. 208,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,131. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $463.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $25.06.
Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.12. Equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.
