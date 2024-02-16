Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81, RTT News reports. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance Steel & Aluminum updated its Q1 guidance to $5.30-5.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $332.00. 58,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,836. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $229.12 and a twelve month high of $333.33. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.25.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at $25,625,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at $25,625,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total value of $1,498,647.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $23,392,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,656,886,000 after buying an additional 815,429 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,228,000 after buying an additional 439,395 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,101,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,366,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

