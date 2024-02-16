Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Short Interest Down 9.5% in January

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,500 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 290,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Regional Management Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:RM traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $23.44. 10,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,184. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $230.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 53.72, a quick ratio of 53.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on RM shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on Regional Management

Insider Transactions at Regional Management

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $290,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 486,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,875,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regional Management

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.