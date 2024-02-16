Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,049,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 6,203,274 shares.The stock last traded at $13.03 and had previously closed at $12.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RXRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62.

In other news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $82,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,571.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 59,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $448,119.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 791,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,571.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 381,544 shares of company stock worth $3,601,665. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,479.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 604,618 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,606,000 after buying an additional 2,138,081 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 195.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 557,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 369,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2,039.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 253,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 241,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.