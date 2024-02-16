Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TFI International (TFII)

TFI International (NYSE: TFII) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/12/2024 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $169.00 to $176.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $158.00 to $167.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – TFI International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2024 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2024 – TFI International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2024 – TFI International is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2024 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating.

1/10/2024 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $148.00 to $149.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/27/2023 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/26/2023 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $127.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/21/2023 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TFI International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $145.54 on Friday. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.96 and a fifty-two week high of $145.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 1,481.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in TFI International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

