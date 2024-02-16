Realty Income (NYSE:O) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $57.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

O has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of O stock opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.35. Realty Income has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $67.05.

The business also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 233.33%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $506,526,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after buying an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after buying an additional 4,172,231 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,288,000 after buying an additional 2,560,597 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after buying an additional 2,523,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

