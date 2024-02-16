RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $275.39 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.68 and its 200-day moving average is $246.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 133.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,980,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,967,000 after buying an additional 103,450 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,855,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,553,000 after buying an additional 153,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,980,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,909,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth about $41,855,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

