RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBC traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.84. The stock had a trading volume of 35,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,225. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $288.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.09.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total transaction of $266,866.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total value of $4,306,726.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,447 shares in the company, valued at $76,454,681.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total value of $266,866.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,091 shares of company stock worth $8,874,303. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RBC

About RBC Bearings

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.