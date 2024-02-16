Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.22, Zacks reports. Randstad had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter.
Randstad Stock Performance
RANJY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.32. 15,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,494. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Randstad has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $32.82.
