Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.22, Zacks reports. Randstad had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter.

Randstad Stock Performance

RANJY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.32. 15,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,494. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Randstad has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $32.82.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

