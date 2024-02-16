Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 36,903 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,903 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $23,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $171.62. 396,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.68 and its 200-day moving average is $150.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $173.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

