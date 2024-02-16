Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,081. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.88. The company has a market cap of $130.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.13.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

