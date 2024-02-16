Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,036 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,962 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $14,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 92,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 62,031 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,013,000 after buying an additional 561,274 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 280,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.97.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

