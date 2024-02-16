Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $25.52 Million Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 238,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $25,515,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BX stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.85. 1,115,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,654,340. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.07. The company has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.46%.
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
