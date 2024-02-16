Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,449 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $21,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,633,016,000 after buying an additional 97,198 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,745,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,137,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,447,000 after purchasing an additional 309,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.21.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,906. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $149.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.94. The company has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,671,094. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

