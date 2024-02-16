Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,032 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,102,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,331,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,339,611,000 after buying an additional 124,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,946,630,000 after buying an additional 135,604 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,434,000 after buying an additional 2,251,781 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,603,000 after buying an additional 640,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,195 shares of company stock worth $7,636,550. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $3.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $422.47. The stock had a trading volume of 196,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,654. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $283.60 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $108.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $416.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

