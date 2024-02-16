Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 33,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,323.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,667,000 after buying an additional 56,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,730 shares of company stock worth $13,832,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $548.66. The company had a trading volume of 244,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,337. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $593.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $537.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

