Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $24.87 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,182 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 17,827 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $24,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE EOG traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.81. 742,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $136.79.

EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

